SHE GOT CAUGHT LYING ON LIVE TV 📺 SIVAADY

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-U1Gn2VweE





Democratic strategist Neera Tanden and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) mixed it up on Monday’s CNN NewsNight. Tanden accused the lawmaker of not voting for a bill in Congress that came to the floor before he took office.





The panel discussed the Trump administration’s reported plans to encourage Americans to have more children. According to a New York Times report, these potentially include reserve Fulbright scholarships for people who are married or have kids, a $5,000 “baby bonus” per child per mother, and funding programs that educate women on their menstrual cycles.





“I support child care,” Tanden said. “I support the child care tax credit. I support the child tax credit. A lot of Republicans have voted against the child tax credit.”





Tanden did say she finds it “a little weird for the government” to take an interest in women’s menstrual cycles.





“And I think if a Democratic administration would do something like that, we’d hear a lot of complaints about it,” she added. “But, you know, I totally agree that we should do a lot more as an administration to support families. And one way to do that is child care. Another way to do that is paid leave. And I think it’s unfortunate that conservatives, Republicans have voted against those very ideas in Congress.”





She went on to add that the child tax credit was opposed by every Republican, including Lawler. That got the lawmaker’s attention, which led to this exchange:





LAWLER: Actually, not. But nice try.





TANDEN: You voted against the reconciliation bill that had actual child care in it. You did. And the child tax credit.





LAWLER: When did I vote against that? When did I vote against that?





TANDEN: You voted against it back, way back in 2022.





LAWLER: I wasn’t elected until ’22. So, I didn’t come to Congress until ’23. But thank you. So, you apologize for lying?





TANDEN: I’m sorry.





LAWLER: Thank you.





TANDEN: I’m not lying.





LAWLER: You did lie.





TANDEN: Every Republican–





[CROSSTALK]





LAWLER: I have supported the child tax credit. I have co-sponsored legislation to that effect. I have also co-sponsored and led on legislation with respect to IVF access, codifying IVF access into law.





TANDEN: Ok, great. I think that’s wonderful





Watch above via CNN.





https://www.mediaite.com/tv/apologize-for-lying-house-republican-scolds-neera-tanden-for-claiming-he-voted-against-bill-before-he-got-to-congress/