🦴 Role Of Ligaments & Tendons In Supporting Bones 🦵

🤔 Ever wondered what really holds you together?





🤝👨 Let’s explore with Dr. Adam Bohnenblust, DC, BCN the owner and clinical director of Texas Functional Health Centers in Dallas, Texas explains It’s not just your bones! It’s all about the ligaments and tendons. Here’s how they work:





🌟 Ligaments: These tough, fibrous bands connect bones to each other, stabilizing your joints and keeping everything in place.





🌟 Tendons: These strong cords attach muscles to bones, allowing movement when muscles contract.





😲 When you experience a soft tissue injury (like a slip, fall, or car accident), it’s usually these supporting structures—along with muscles and discs—that get strained or damaged.





💡 Fun Fact: Postural changes can stress ligaments too! They may even need to restructure to maintain balance and stability. 🧘♀️





💪 How to Support Recovery:

✅ Apply the right stresses and pressures (hello, rehab exercises!) to encourage proper healing.

✅ Strengthen muscles and ligaments to regain their original form and function.





😍 Take care of your body’s natural support system—it’s the unsung hero of your mobility! 💃🕺





