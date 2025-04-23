CTP (20250503 S2E98) Saving Social Security: The Fraud Behind the Crisis BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E98 before Audio edits 30m 44s...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E98) Social-Security (Good, Bad, Ugly - FACTS)

CTP (S2E98) Saving Social Security: The Fraud Behind the Crisis

Social Security isn't going insolvent due to legitimate U.S. citizens' claims, but rather because of widespread fraud in the system that must be addressed immediately to preserve benefits without raising taxes or cutting legitimate entitlements.

• Social Security is a true entitlement because citizens pay into it through FICA taxes during working years

• The system was designed as a pay-as-you-go model where current workers fund current retirees

• Millions of Social Security checks go to people supposedly over 100, 200, or even 300 years old

• Simple verification processes could identify fraudulent accounts without burdening legitimate recipients

• Sending notices requesting ID and birth certificate verification to recipients over 100 would expose fraud

• Investigating suspicious patterns like multiple payments to one address or bank account is essential

• Medicaid (from general funds) is not an entitlement, unlike Medicare which is funded through FICA

• We have an obligation to help those unable to work, not those unwilling to work

• The nation cannot help anyone if it becomes completely bankrupt from unchecked spending

• No legitimate benefits need to be cut and no taxes need to be raised if fraud is eliminated