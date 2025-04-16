THIS IS THE GREATEST THREAT TO ALL LIFE ON EARTH -- Dane Wigington

Protect Your Retirement W/ a Gold or Silver IRA Today!!

Geoengineering Watch's Dane Wigington returns to SGT Report to discuss the single greatest threat to humanity and life on earth, and it's not coming soon, it's already here and it's happening right now. They are spraying us to death, and not just with "chemtrails", new evidence indicates they are waging biological warfare from the skies. This is a red alert update you must share with everyone you know. The very future of humanity depends on the greatest uprising to stop it.





Get the visual RESOURCES to WAKE UP those you know, HERE:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/