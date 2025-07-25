AI Race and Power Grid Modernization

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China produces 10,000 terawatt hours of power—more than double the U.S.—fueling its AI dominance. Meanwhile, America’s Eastern power grid is maxed out, banning new AI data centers due to energy shortages. Did we miss our chance? Experts say the U.S. needed a national power expansion starting in 2010 to compete. Now, with aging infrastructure, radiation concerns, and community pushback, is it too late?
