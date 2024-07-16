BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Jane Ruby | Are We Witnessing a Simultaneous Attack On Our Health, Our Wealth & America Daily Life Itself? Bird Flu Emergency Declared in Colorado
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1744 followers
344 views • 10 months ago

Dr. Jane Ruby | Are We Witnessing a Simultaneous Attack On Our Health, Our Wealth & America Daily Life Itself? Bird Flu Emergency Declared in Colorado + Join Eric Trump, General Flynn & Team America At the Oct 18-19 Selma, NC!!!


PROTECT YOUR WEALTH AGAINST INFLATION & CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY CONFISCATION TODAY AT: www.BH-PM.com

**************************************************************************

**Request Tickets to the Selma, North Carolina October 8th & 9th 2024 ReAwaken Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

**Request Tickets Via Text Today At 918-851-0102


*****************************************************************************

Join General Flynn, Kash Patel, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lindell, Jim Breuer, Mel K, Amanda Grace, Dr. Mikovits, Julie Green, Dr. Peter McCullough, Jim Breuer, Dr. Immanuel, & Team America

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

*****************************************************************************

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make the ReAwaken America Tour Affordable for Everyone That Wants to Attend

**Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/watch-the-reawakening-documentary/

**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com


Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

clay clarkthrivetime showdr jane ruby
