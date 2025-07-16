MINNESOTA KILLER 📒 MANIFESTO RELEASED

The most recent article: https://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2025/06/16/officials-in-several-states-listed-in-minnesota-shooters-manifesto-iowa-michigan-illinois-wisconsin/84226929007/





Reports have confirmed that Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting deaths of Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the injury of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, possessed writings described as a "manifesto". This document reportedly listed lawmakers and other officials, leading to the belief that the attacks were politically motivated.





The writings were discovered in a vehicle allegedly used by Boelter, which was disguised as a police SUV. Authorities have stated that the document contained a list of individuals, including lawmakers and other public figures, according to People.com and the St. Cloud Times. Some reports indicated that the list also included abortion providers and pro-choice advocates.





Law enforcement has clarified that while the document contained a list of potential targets, it might not be a traditional manifesto explaining his actions in detail. The writings also reportedly contained the phrase "No Kings," which could point to anti-government or anti-establishment motives.





Authorities have alerted those named in the document and provided security as necessary. Boelter has been arrested and faces charges related to the shootings.





Source: https://m.youtube.com/shorts/WAuz-gpboHY