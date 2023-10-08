The Intentional Injection of Systemic Racism into the Eyes of Lady Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pamela Price the Soros district attorney from Alameda County, earlier this year issued a directive stating that crimes committed by whites would be met with enhanced penalties, while those committed by blacks, penalties would be reduced.
This is Ibrim Kendi is anti-racist rhetoric, manifesting itself in the real world, with the horrific consequence of dividing America and creating racial animosity were there wasn't any before.
#pamelaprice #systemicracism #justice #woke
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more