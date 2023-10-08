BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Intentional Injection of Systemic Racism into the Eyes of Lady Justice
161 views • 10/08/2023

Pamela Price the Soros district attorney from Alameda County, earlier this year issued a directive stating that crimes committed by whites would be met with  enhanced penalties, while those committed by blacks, penalties would be reduced. 
This is Ibrim Kendi is anti-racist rhetoric, manifesting itself in the real world, with the horrific consequence of dividing America and creating racial animosity were there wasn't any before. 

#pamelaprice #systemicracism #justice #woke 

