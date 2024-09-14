BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles highlights of the week September 7 - 13, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 8 months ago

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week September 7 - 13, 2024

▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave and its satellite towns. Dozens of people were killed in the bombings and some medical centers stopped working due to lack of medicines. 

▪️In Beit Lahia, the evacuation of the population began amid reports in the Israeli media of an impending IDF offensive. The information has never been officially confirmed, but due to the continued launching of Hamas rockets from the city, it is only a matter of time. 

▪️Meanwhile, in southeastern Gaza, fighting continued near the University College building in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. IDF units carried out several bombings of structures, while Hamas militants responded with a series of ambushes.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli forces launched traditional strikes on Hamas-controlled population centers. Bureij and Nuseirat came under the most intense fire, where over thirty people were killed.

▪️One of the strikes on Nuseirat hit a school, killing six UNRWA employees. At the same time, the IDF habitually claimed hits on the positions of Palestinian militias.

▪️Israeli units also continue to carry out engineering work in the Netzarim corridor. They are leveling the terrain and constructing defensive structures.

▪️In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces once again shelled the humanitarian zone. The most high profile attack was a raid on a tent camp in al-Mawasi, where at least 40 refugees were killed and over 60 people were injured.

▪️In Rafah, the Israelis focused on establishing a buffer zone and destroying Hamas infrastructure. Nevertheless, Palestinian militias have not yet lost their fighting capacity and conduct relatively regular sorties.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy