Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week September 7 - 13, 2024

▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave and its satellite towns. Dozens of people were killed in the bombings and some medical centers stopped working due to lack of medicines.

▪️In Beit Lahia, the evacuation of the population began amid reports in the Israeli media of an impending IDF offensive. The information has never been officially confirmed, but due to the continued launching of Hamas rockets from the city, it is only a matter of time.

▪️Meanwhile, in southeastern Gaza, fighting continued near the University College building in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood. IDF units carried out several bombings of structures, while Hamas militants responded with a series of ambushes.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, Israeli forces launched traditional strikes on Hamas-controlled population centers. Bureij and Nuseirat came under the most intense fire, where over thirty people were killed.

▪️One of the strikes on Nuseirat hit a school, killing six UNRWA employees. At the same time, the IDF habitually claimed hits on the positions of Palestinian militias.

▪️Israeli units also continue to carry out engineering work in the Netzarim corridor. They are leveling the terrain and constructing defensive structures.

▪️In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces once again shelled the humanitarian zone. The most high profile attack was a raid on a tent camp in al-Mawasi, where at least 40 refugees were killed and over 60 people were injured.

▪️In Rafah, the Israelis focused on establishing a buffer zone and destroying Hamas infrastructure. Nevertheless, Palestinian militias have not yet lost their fighting capacity and conduct relatively regular sorties.

