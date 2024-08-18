BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Olympics Satanic Golden Image. Billions Of Social Security Numbers Compromised. Identity Theft
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
34 views • 9 months ago

Satanic Imagery At Olympics Closing Ceremony. Golden Voyager Winged Victory Spark Reaction. Russian Press Chief Calls Olympic Closing Ceremony 'Obvious Satanism'


#2024Olympics

#GoldenVoyager

#Lucifer

#Satan

#Occult

#Satanism

#GoldenImage


Olympic ceremony gets blasted after allegedly having a 'Satanic ritual' to close it. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games came to an end as the competitions concluded and the women's marathon was the last podium that was awarded in the "city of light", before the cauldron went out. The closing ceremony was held from the Saint-Denis Stadium facilities to say goodbye to Paris 2024 and, with it, give way to Los Angeles 2028. Unlike the inauguration that took place on the Seine River and in the streets of Paris, the closing event was in the stadium where the athletics events were held.


"Dedicated to the rebirth of Lucifer" - Netizens accuse the Paris Olympics closing ceremony of using satanic, occult imagery


Billions of Social Security numbers may have been exposed. Here’s how to protect yourself against theft and scams. Shore up your account protections and file a report if you suspect you’re a victim


The government is developing a new digital ID system. It must first gain the public’s trust


David House


#SDA

#Elijah


#WhiteHouse

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast

Keywords
golden calfbaal worshipdigital id systemoccult imagerygolden voyagerolympics closing ceremony2024 paris olympicssatanic imagerysamothrace statueheadless statueolympic ritualcity of lightlucifer rebirthssn leakbackground check hackwinged victory sculpturegolden horns33rd olympic gamesfrench culturedemonic imagery
