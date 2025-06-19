BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Which Oct 7th Do You Mean?? 10min clip from Israel Gaza War FINAL COMPLETE7 pt3 Oct 7th FRAUD Clips 10/7
56 views • 2 months ago

Which Oct 7th Do You Mean?? 10min clip from Israel Gaza War FINAL COMPLETE7 pt3 Oct 7th FRAUD Clips 10/7

With the real possibility of a wide scale regional war close at hand guys and the dire state of the world right now. It is VERY important that we clearly understand what "truly happened" on Oct 7th 2023.

Its been over 20 months now guys and the uncomfortable fact & truth is that "The Oct 7th Story" Has enough holes in it to sink the titanic.

Have you figured out all the huge holes yet in "The Oct 7th Story"?

Watch this video please and see the true happenings of "The Oct 7th Story"....  For the sake of the world right now


The full 4hr vid is here >>> https://rumble.com/v6uwrn5-israel-gaza-war-final-complete7-pt3-oct-7th-rare-nova-music-festival-and-ki.html

iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
