Trump Impeachment II Livestream Banned

I have had a video banned from YouTube for allegedly violating their policy on harmful conspiracy theories. I think the upload, entitled Trump Impeachment II Livestream, does nothing of the sort. You can still watch Trump Impeachment II Livestream on other platforms, see: https://hpanwo-tv.blogspot.com/2021/02/trump-impeachment-ii-livestream.html.
Please subscribe to me on alt-tech platforms. This video will not be uploaded to YouTube for a week because of the resulting channel strike.
See here for more information: https://hpanwo-tv.blogspot.com/2021/09/trump-in-britain-banned.html.