© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Triumphs #94: 2024 Miracle Election (A Biblical Insurrection)...
The impossible only happens with the permission of God. Throughout Biblical History God chose all leaders for nations including the bad ones. The leadership of all nation is solely by permission of God and necessary for punishment or blessing the plebs.
Trump, Trump's Triumphs, election 2024, voting fraud, dei, Assassination, lawfare,