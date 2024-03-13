BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Junk Science Being Used to Justify the Climate Change Narrative
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
79 views • 03/13/2024

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Josh Philipp | Junk Science Being Used to Justify the Climate Change Narrative: Steve Milloy. We’ve all seen the headlines: a doomsday glacier is going to sink cities across the globe, illegal immigrants are fleeing to America because of climate change, and many more along these lines. But is any of it true?


Well according to Steve Milloy, environmental attorney and the founder of JunkScience.com, the answer is no. Many lies or half-truths are being told to justify the climate change narrative. We speak to him about the climate change hoax that is happening, and also how the U.S. push for green technology plays right into the Chinese Communist Party’s hands.


https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/junk-science-being-used-to-justify-the-climate-change-narrative-steve-milloy-5597543?

Keywords
junk scienceclimate hoaxfake dataepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
