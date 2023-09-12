Moms for Liberty Battle Sexually Perverted School Administrators

America’s sexually perverted ruling class is currently waging war against children in countless schools across the USA. From drag queen story hours in libraries to gender transition propaganda, the ruling class is viciously attacking the innocent minds and hearts of millions of school-age children in America. This isn’t some kind of aberrant movement springing up from city to city. It is a well-planned, fully funded, expertly choreographed sexually-charged military assault led by Luciferian witches and warlocks against the children of this nation. So far, the Church has not responded with a counter offensive. Sadly, most church pastors and church elders are too timid to get out onto the battlefield to engage the enemy. They are afraid the Luciferians might call them names. Meanwhile, the war goes on unabated except for sporadic opposition from outraged mothers and fathers who are not getting any help from churches and elected officials.





Thank God for one group that is not taking it. Moms for Liberty started several years ago right here in our hometown of Vero Beach, FL. Mothers met and organized other mothers to protect their children from obscene, pornographic books in local schools. One of the local leaders is Jennifer Pippin. Jennifer will join us on this edition of TruNews, to tell us what happened recently in our local school board meeting. The school board chairwoman ordered the police to remove a pastor while he was speaking against the obscene books.





Who can forget the shocking scene last year of a Loudoun County Virginia father Scott Smith when police physically assaulted him and pulled him out of the Loudoun County School Board meeting when he protested that school administrators were protecting a transvestite who raped his daughter in the school restroom?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/12/23

Show guest: Jennifer Pippin, Moms For Liberty





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today! www.TruNewsGold.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf