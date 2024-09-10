In Ramenskoye, UKR drone attack - 14 UKR drones shot down in attempts to attack Moscow & Moscow region

At least 14 drones were shot down by air defense forces during an attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow region. Three people were injured in Ramenskoye.

• Also, air defense forces shot down 59 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region. As the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported on his Telegram channel, there were no casualties or damage.

• In the Tula region, enemy UAVs “fell on one of the fuel and energy complex facilities,” the press service of the regional security ministry reported. There were no casualties.

• The head of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, reported on the neutralization of a certain number of UAVs. This happened in the Yeletsky district, Lipetsk and Volovsky municipal districts.

• In the Kaluga region, air defense forces destroyed seven UAVs at night in the Zhukovsky, Maloyaroslavetsky and Dzerzhinsky districts. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage to infrastructure.