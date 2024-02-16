NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT`S COMING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRICS加盟のエジプトは、貿易のための米ドル使用を正式に放棄。
同盟参加予定のアルジェリアもドル放棄を宣言。
https://watcher.guru/news/brics-egypt-officially-ditches-us-dollar-for-trade
【ロシア、中国、インドが貿易の95％で米ドルを放棄】
https://watcher.guru/news/brics-russia-china-india-ditch-us-dollar-in-95-of-trade
BRICS：8 銀行が米ドル取引を禁止
https://watcher.guru/news/brics-8-banks-ban-u-s-dollar-transactions
CNN：『 ドイツの銀行、「金融危機以来最大の不動産危機」で巨額の融資不履行に備える 』
https://twitter.com/RadarHits/status/1757463890575671748
日本の名目GDP、ドイツに抜かれ世界4位に後退
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/66078f352a28df0cbcd0e8bba16bfd580cfb9242
いよいよ落ち目のドイツにさえも抜かれてしまいました。この意味、お分かり？ドイツはロシア制裁によるエネルギー問題でものすごい不況に見舞われています。
https://twitter.com/obrienwada/status/1665566583287316484
そういえば「新しいお兄さん」をメガバンクがこぞって進めています。「国が進めてるから！」でコロッと。銀行とはどんな存在でしたか？金融資産をお持ちの方はご注意。
https://www.brighteon.com/9fea466d-2403-4438-8774-dc7319cf249d
藤原直哉の「日本と世界にひとこと」2024年2月14日
https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1757320904424804787