[May 13, 2020] Pat Dougher discusses turning your passion into your profession and the purpose of SEED w/ Rob Skiba
44 views • 7 months ago
This was an interview my dear friend and mentor, Pat Dougher did with me on June 22, 2019.
It explains a technique he showed me back in 2003, which enables a person to tap into their internal motivation gifts in order to open the doors for discovering your Purpose in such a way as to help one turn their passion into their profession.
How are our lives shaped by our gifts? How do our gifts prepare a place for us? Patrick Dougher of DoerSuccess.com shows how Strength Based Leadership coaching helps clients to maximize their gifts in order to allow you to take what love to do and turn it into your profession.
Connect with Pat Douger at: http://www.doersuccess.com
