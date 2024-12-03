VAXX poisoned tech billionaire hospitalized with PRECANCEROUS THYROID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexis Kerry Ohanian is best known as the co-founder of Reddit. 🇦🇲 @alexisohanian "😐 we once defeated polio in the US thanks to vaccines, folks." 7:46 PM · Aug 1, 2022
"After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last 4 years, I recently got half of it surgically removed.
The nodules were getting bigger & the latest biopsy revealed they'd very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.
I wasn't gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I'm extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.
The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful.
To my fellow, men — make those doctor's appointments — especially if y'all are dads. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone."
3:47 PM · Nov 28, 2024
https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1862282258016555213
