Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 17, 2023
Desperate residents are looting businesses and robbing people at gunpoint after the Maui wildfires. Police won’t let people drive to get necessities. We need to make sure we are prepared. We need to have food, water, medicine, guns, and ammunition. Pastor Stan shares how we can get prepared in troubled times and finally, we take a look at former President Trump’s trial.
00:00 - Friday Night Bible Study
03:20 - Maui Locals Looting and Robbing
11:01 - Do you own a Gun?
12:49 - Joseph’s Kitchen
14:56 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
16:25 - Grid Down
18:07 - Maui’s Police Chief
20:49 - Operation Dark Brandon
22:55 - Donald Trump
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38ey60-prepared-maui-set-up-trump-revolution-08172023.html