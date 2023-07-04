slingshot a can with water

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
using clay degradable ammo. (To see a 8x slow down version Needs 100 view's or 50 subscriber's)
Ammo used: https://ebay.us/VHNvRp
Social Media: https://twitter.com/Jstore2000,
https://www.facebook.com/joe.donato.3701
https://chat.minds.com/#/user/@jstore:minds.com
https://Cash.app/$Jstoreoutlet
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/3cs14feww1yP8Cs7st