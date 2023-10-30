Horrors by Israel - 'Just Defending Itself' - Gaza Children Suffering at Hospital - Oct 30

Just "Israel defending itself"

🇺🇸 Meanwhile the newly installed U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill to 'support Israel'.

How will the "support" be used can be seen in the video.

Adding:

An Odious Silence: The Blood of Gaza’s Children on Global Conscience

In a stark revelation, Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.net/news/gaza-3195-children-killed-three-weeks-surpasses-annual-number-children-killed-conflict-zones)

has exposed a grim reality—the children's death toll in Gaza over 3 weeks has eclipsed annual global figures since 2019. The appalling count stands at 3,324 since October 7, alongside 36 in the West Bank. Compared to the 2,985 children lost across 24 nations in 2022, a grave humanitarian crisis unveils. Jason Lee, representing the besieged Palestinian territories, vehemently calls for a ceasefire, the faintest of hopes amidst this macabre nightmare.

Amid this backdrop of death and despair, the Israeli military aggression not only persists but intensifies. Gaza recently endured a nearly complete communication blackout amidst heavy bombardment, an instance of the continuous plight the innocent face daily. Further distressing is the report of 1,000 children missing, feared to be entangled in the rubble, their fate unknown. The total fatalities in Gaza have surged past 8,000, with children constituting a staggering 40% of this grim tally. Over 6,000 children bear the scars of war, their bodies a living testimony to the relentless violence they have had to cruely endure .

The West, notably the Biden admin and the EU’s Von der Leyen cannot absolve themselves from the horrors of this catastrophe. Their reticence and failure to to broker a ceasefire underscore a loathsome contempt for human life. The odious hypocrisy displayed is not only a blatant disregard for international law but a gross betrayal of the sancity of innocent lives he siege on Gaza, cutting off vital supplies and healthcare, shrieks of war crimes, a narrative whitewashed by the West, their silence a tacit endorsement of the bloodshed.

As the tally of innocent children lost spirals, the question that looms large is—how many more children’s cries will be stifled before the world acts? The dire need for a just peace reverberates across the globe, a plea for humanity to prevail over geopolitical vendetta.

Also adding from Monday, 10/30:

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza has been severely damaged by Israeli airstrikes, the enclave’s Health Ministry announced early Monday.

"A state of panic afflicts cancer patients and medical staff as a result of the heavy Israeli bombardment of the only Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip and the infliction of severe damage to it as a result of the Israeli occupation repeatedly targeting its surroundings," Dr. Subhi Skaik, the director general of the hospital, said on Facebook.



