Black Gun History Matters: Chat with NAAGA's Philip Smith | 2A For Today!
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0 view • 02/22/2023

Black history in these United States is American history. I really hate the notion that blacks need our own month to celebrate our history, because it perpetuates the fiction that blacks cannot fully participate in the American experience. However, our staff writer, Jessica Geraghty, decided to take the opportunity to call on Philip Smith, the founder of the National African American Gun Association to help us reflect on some Black Gun History Matters and celebrate how far we’ve come in the interest of equality under the law as it relates to gun rights.


Welcome to 2A For Today!


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

black peopleblmblack history month
