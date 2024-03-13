BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pt 3 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
230 followers
7 views • 03/13/2024

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART THREE! I discuss the four main cities connected with the Bible, as well as show the two lines of Bible texts. And, then I show how the KING JAMES BIBLE comes from the RIGHT FOUNTAIN, while other versions come from the center of PHILOSOPHY and GNOSTICISM.

FOR OTHER PARTS, COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER

PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf

PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86

PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3

PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df

PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1

FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0

FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA


