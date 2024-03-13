Pt 3 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA Robert Breaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART THREE! I discuss the four main cities connected with the Bible, as well as show the two lines of Bible texts. And, then I show how the KING JAMES BIBLE comes from the RIGHT FOUNTAIN, while other versions come from the center of PHILOSOPHY and GNOSTICISM.
PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf
PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86
PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3
PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df
PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1
FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0
FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA