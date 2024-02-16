Who Controls the Australian Parliament?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"By defining sovereignty and democratic self-rule as belonging solely to the Jewish people – wherever they live around the world – Israel has made discrimination a constitutional value and has professed its commitment to favoring Jewish supremacy as the bedrock of its institutions.”
- Mazin Qumsiyya
Relative to a global total of over 8.6 billion people (2023), Jews represent just 0.19 percent (and shrinking). The extent of Jewish influence has been remarkably and disproportionately large in many countries. This is arguably because of nepotism.
https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Jewish_influence
Israel Passes 'Nation State' Law Enshrining Jewish Supremacy
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-passes-nation-state-law-enshrining-jewish-supremacy
