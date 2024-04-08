HOME school For Puppies l EP05. Early Pupper Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Apr 7, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
It's about time these munchkins wean! They've been bothering the mother dog too much for breastmilk. The rescuer tries and helps them wean with his special sauce (?)
#Kritterklub #puppies #dog #dogadoption
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H074E6nKOlo