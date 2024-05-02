Is the Perfect Storm about to Hit USA?

Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





May 2, 2024





The Perfect Storm is a number of events following each other to create absolute chaos. Today, Pastor Stan brings us Prophecies given to God’s Prophets warning us about the Storm that is about to hit. We can easily assume this storm will include the dollar falling, inflation hitting, a New Madrid Earthquake, Food Shortages and much more.





00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Examine Your Heart

05:47 - The Three Scrolls

08:43 - Seven Moons

10:34 - Season of Sorrow

14:35 - Financial Storm Earthquake

16:10 - Dollar Falls

19:37 - Solemn September Assembly

20:51 - Earthquake and Suitcase Nukes

24:46 - Cruise Ship Dream





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dp1zqUP6cLdA/