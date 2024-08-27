Babylon is fallen: Muslim leader tells pope what to do & Vatican-Islam connection

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 15, 2024.





According to articles from Crux, pope Francis took 8 long days before making a relunctant statement to say that the Vatican was ‘saddened’ by the Last Supper parody by LGBT performers who admittedly said that it was a parody of the Last Supper of Christ with His apostles.





Articles include:





https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2024/08/turkeys-erdogan-calls-pope-urges-joint-opposition-to-olympic-immoral-displays





https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2024/08/vatican-belatedly-joins-chorus-of-protest-over-olympic-last-supper-parody





https://cruxnow.com/news-analysis/2024/08/on-olympic-controversy-erdogan-turns-out-to-be-the-francis-whisperer





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



