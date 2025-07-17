✡️ THE CHOSEN PEOPLE?

Israeli journalist Gideon Levy exposes Israel’s toxic mindset:

🗣 "If we are the chosen people, who are you to tell us what to do? International law?.. It doesn't apply on us. We’re the only victims. Golda Meir once said that we will never forgive the Arabs for forcing us to kill their children. We are the victims. We are forced to kill their children. Poor us... The Palestinians are not equal human beings like us... This is very, very deep-rooted in Israeli society, and maybe that's the key issue. Because as long as this continues, nothing will move."



A rare voice of truth from within🔥

Source @Retards Of TikTok

