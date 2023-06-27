© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚩 Dr. Robert Malone on How Bill Gates Shapes Government Policy to Benefit His Investment Portfolio
"In Bill's case he clearly has insider information...He's actively shaping policy while he
is making these non-profit investments and simultaneously managing a massive investment portfolio...He has bragged that he got a twentyfold return on his vaccine investments that were strategically aligned with what the government policy ended up being."
https://rumble.com/v2wjngm--dr.-robert-malone-on-how-bill-gates-shapes-government-policy-to-benefit-hi.html