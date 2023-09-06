Bill Gates Invests Millions to Cut Down Trees & Bury Them

Bill Gates wants to destroy 70 million acres of forest across the United States and bury the trees underground as part of his plan to save the planet from climate change. While this sounds absurd and counterproductive, it’s not fazing those with the money and power to do it. Scientists who advocate for this plan admit they have no idea if it’ll work.

Also, the leader of the Proud Boys just received the longest sentence of any convicted J6’er; a judge blocks a law Texas passed to ban pornography from school libraries; and Congressional Republicans just issued subpoenas to get details on Hunter Biden being tipped off about investigations into his alleged financial crimes.

After the news segment, The New American‘s Alex Newman interviews Georgia State Senator Colton Moore about the politicized lawfare now being waged against Donald Trump in Georgia; and Christian Gomez interviews John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s efforts to try to gut the Second Amendment via a modern-day constitutional convention