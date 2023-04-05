Trump had a ‘sigh of relief’ when he saw what he was being indicted over

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US President Donald Trump probably had a “sigh of relief” when he saw what he was being indicted over, according to former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
“I think he was a little frayed, I know he’s a little angry,” he told Sky News Australia.
“I know that for sure that he was angry with the indictment, I think he might have been a little bit disconcerted, let’s say, going into the courthouse.
“But when they unveiled the indictment I think there had to be a sigh of relief amongst both Trump and his legal team, and I daresay the flight home to Mar-a-Lago.”