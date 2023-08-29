The Anointing, Revival & Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 30th, 2018
What many Christians are lacking nowadays is not knowledge but rather the anointing and power of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is grieved by our sin, doubt and unbelief. True revival comes when the church is honest and sincere in their search for God's holiness and dedicated in their prayer lives. Do you want to be anointed or are you satisfied without an anointing?