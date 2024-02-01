Create New Account
Left Coast News; Seattle Fungal Outbreak & Budget Woes, Portland State of Emergency, CA Can't Require Background Checks for Ammo
BehindTheLinePodcast
WA confirms its first C.auris deadly fungal outbreak, Seattle protesters get $10M for George Floyd riots, Seattle faces a $250B budget deficit, Seattle Mayor says health and safety top priorities. Portland declares a state of emergency. Judge blocks CA from requiring background checks to buy ammo, CA Governor Newsom backs dam removal projects in CA.

You can't make this stuff up!

