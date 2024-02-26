BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Art of Tree Sculpting: A Journey in Growing Fruit Trees 🌳🍎
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
0
79 views • 02/26/2024

🌱 Growing a fruit tree is a fascinating journey filled with creativity and strategy!

 From the careful pruning, akin to sculpting a masterpiece, to witnessing the tree's reaction and the thrill of baby fruit forming – every stage is a celebration. 🌳🍏

😊 In our podcast interview, Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist, and the founder of Orchard People, shared, "I find excitement in the pruning season, appreciating the skill and strategy behind it."

🎙️ https://bit.ly/49sDkA2

However, the initial two years require delicacy as we gently remove baby fruit to nurture the tree's root system, ensuring a healthy and abundant harvest in the future. 🌿🍇

🌳 Embarking on this journey, guided by the wisdom of experts like Susan, enhances our connection with nature and the art of fruitful cultivation. 🍎🌳

gardenlovetreesculptingfruittreejourneygreenthumbadventuresfruitgarden
