Ari Hoffman & Tami Michaels 2021 Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I even asked David Novac, I said,
'You certainly have to have people more qualified than me [to testify]. Why me?'
And he said 'because you bring this reality to it, you bring this human side to it... you could have made a buck and you didn't, you could have made a real name for yourself... and you haven't...'" - Tami