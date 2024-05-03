US. Meat Packers under attack! Cattle industry under attack! Florida New Law Against Fake Meat!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
82C Army
May 2, 2024
1. Meat packers and EPA: https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/new-epa-rule-will-bankrupt-small-cattle-ranchers-meat-processors-fallout-5634667
2. Europa, the last battle. Part 7. https://archive.org/details/watch_europa/Europa+The+Last+Battle+(08)+(Part+7+of+10)+-+2017+-+720P.mp4.
3. Doug and Tracy: beef cattle tagging! https://youtu.be/aT4S5bXrLgc?si=90GkvwvnzKIDRs9f
4. DeSantis signs No Lab Meat bill: https://rumble.com/v4snjst-governor-desantis-signs-legislation-to-protect-floridas-cattle-industry-sto.html
5. Florida law against fake meat: https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2024/1084
REPOST:
Steven Gardner with Seamus Bruner Soros subversion: https://youtu.be/T8fryr4JTns?si=enVX07UxUmOeLR1H
Napolitano and Blumenthal! Free speech in America! https://www.youtube.com/live/DbLYpfyfDHE?si=z0AkOIa1aLqnk1B4
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4suyzr-us.-meat-packers-under-attack-cattle-industry-under-attack-florida-has-no-f.html