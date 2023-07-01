BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PAYLOAD 2 - NANOCAPSULES 👀 720p
316 views • 07/01/2023

Xray_911


March 22, 2023


Taking a deep dive into why the vaccine NANOCAPSULES are prematurely failing. Why athletes are more susceptible to cardiac arrest, why stage performers and presenters are dropping dead and what the connection to 5G is. Also explained is the "Twitcher" / "Fish-out-of-Water-Syndrome", and the cause of the cancer explosion - 50 minute documentary.

PLEASE COPY & SHARE !!!


(The first few frames are the THUMBNAIL)


PAYLOAD 2 - a hard hitting look at what's in the vaccines and how they work.


Link to part 1 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8feb77a0-ec0c-4cf9-b406-c263a45d34c9


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2evwqc-payload-2-nanocapsules-.html

Keywords
vaccine5gnanotechnologyathletesvaxcardiac arrestjabshotinoculationnanotechinjectiondropping deadfish out of water syndromenanocapsulespayload 2cancer explosionxray911stage performerspresenterstwitcher
