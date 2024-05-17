Eyes To See, Herbert “W” Armstrong’s “Worldwide Church of God”, “Conservative Christians”

CTB 2024-05-16 Herbert “W” Armstrong

* “Microsoft” MANDATORY updates: BECAUSE THEY LOVE YOU

* Eyes to see and hands to be tied.

* If only we had $9 - $24k dollars for a weekend of anal sex and video games.

* Garner Ted and Herbert W.—the Armstrong cult.

* Garner Ted’s needed his chakra stroked.

* What is chiropractic adjustment good for?

* Is anarchy the answer? Should ALL natural substances be legal?

* John Ankerberg’s Jesuit.

* Norman Leo Geisler: Jesuit-trained “Evangelical apologist” preferred by Ankerberg.

* Why are Jesuits teachers, “astronomers” and “archeologists”?

* “SCIENCE!” (Putting dinosaurs on Noah’s ark.)

* Herbert “W” Armstrong’s Donald Trump secret.

* Armstrong joins the Dead Son Club.

* Armstrong’s wealth and power were far beyond his “church”; why?

* The heresies of the World Wide (cult) of God.

* Why do all these cults have these heresies in common?

* What’s behind “Anti-Trinitarianism”?

* “Kyrie Eleison”

* California government comes to Herbert W’s rescue amidst “mismanagement of funds” investigation.

* Garner Ted spent Korea “in the Navy”.

* “Satan’s biggest lie.”

* Steve Jobs’ “bitten Apple”

