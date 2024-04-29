LARGE 💥 IN FLORIDA / LOCUSTS SWARM U.S+RUSSIA / 2 MOONS 2 AREAS / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD / JESUS IS COMING / READ👇

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brandon cory Nagley
Apr 26, 2024
BIG "NUCLEAR" LOOKING EXPLOSION KEPT HUSH IN FLORIDA/LOCUSTS-CICADAS FINALLY START TO SWARM U.S+RUSSIA/2 MOONS CAUGHT BY 2 SEPERATE PEOPLE IN 2 DIFFERENT PLACES/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS COMING CLOSER/CHAOS BREAKING OUT ACROSS MULTIPLE U.S UNIVERSITIES EXACTLY AS THE ELITE INTENDED/IS YESHUA (JESUS) YOUR LORD? READ BELOW...Today is now 4/27/24, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Especially planet x/ biblical wormwood system information.... All main notes are in my comments section under my video so please go read there.... All footage credited to others from footage I used other than my own songs and footage....
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JldLruxpaBc