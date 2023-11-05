SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 13 – QUALIFICATIONS OF BISHOPS/PASTORS-

1 Timothy 3:1-7, 20231101

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

This is a true saying, if a man desire the office of a bishop, he desireth a good work.



2 A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;

3 Not given to wine, no striker, not greedy of filthy lucre; but patient, not a brawler, not covetous;

4 One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity;

5 (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)

6 Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.

7 Moreover he must have a good report of them which are without; lest he fall into reproach and the snare of the devil. Amen! (1 Timothy 3:1-7)

* * * *

You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:

To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3

Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!





FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:

Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.

On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

* * * *

