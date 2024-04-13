BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YouTube, Sandy Hook, Christian Persecution, Vietnam Truth, Anti-Trinitarian, False Flags
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
04/13/2024

SR 2024-04-11 Cucker

Topic list:

* YouTube hates you.
* Johnny’s data recovery nightmare.
* What really happened to Noah Pozner?
* Trust me, YHWH is not “Daddy”
* Tucker Carlson blames Jews then gives the mic to a Catholic Priest.
* Complete gaslighting of Christian persecution and the real history behind the Vietnam War.
* Why did Thich Quang Duc set himself on fire?
* Everywhere the U.S. military goes, Christians suffer; but who’s really behind it?
* Was Ray Liotta another clot-shot kill?
* Johnny puts Steve Wohlberg on the Stew Peters show and pays a price; no good deed goes unpunished.
* Adventists do their best work when they distance themselves from dogmatism.
* Anti-Trinitarians are frequently Anti-Christ (like Jorg “Joggler66” Glissman).
* Johnny on Andy Kaufman, Tom Cowan and “Sam” Bailey.
* Johnny on honorifics like “Doctor”.
* Is there a deviant sexual dark corner of MMA?
* Having this on your resume will get you ahead no matter who and what you are.
* Brendan O’Connell on Mike Gill: not as bad as I thought but still not good.
* O’Connell still wants to “vote ‘em out” and put the likes of “Liz” Harris in.
* Johnny’s “pest animal” woes; extra work for extra reward.
* How can you out just one false flag and then drift off the flat Earth?

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

 

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

 

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420

 

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3

 

BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/

 

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

Keywords
sandy hookfalse flagsjesuitschristian persecution
