In the film Inception, a team of espionage agents is highly compensated by multinationals to manipulate people through their dreams.

Lucid dreaming is the closest thing to this outside of the silver screen. It's not hyperbole to say that lucid dreaming can make your REM sleeping hours the most exciting part of your day. I begin by sharing a few examples of my highly vivid and memorable experiences.





2:50 Lucid dreaming experiences

5:45 The coolest lifehack

7:00 What are dreams?

10:00 The science of lucid dreaming

13:30 Dream induction

24:55 Dream totems

29:55 Dream stabilization

33:20 Supplements and drugs

47:35 Tools and tech

49:40 Audio dream journaling

52:32 Things to do in lucid dreams

57:37 Personal development applications

1:03:23 Mindfulness and situational awareness

1:06:35 Architecting one's own reality





Read: Inception in Real Life: 24 Lifehacks for Lucid Dreaming 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Inception-IRL





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.