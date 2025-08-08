POP STAR'S FAMILY 100% DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's Ex Has Died

Aug 08, 2025

8 August 2025 - Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's Ex and Talent Manager, Dead at 48

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Brings Family Court Battles Over Vaccinating Kids Against COVID-19 Into Spotlight

Apr 12, 2022, 12:02pm EDT

One of the stipulations of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's March 2022 divorce was for both of their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19.





In March, former American Idol winner turned mega-star and talk show host Kelly Clarkson settled her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock. While most details of the agreement, like the parties’ property division, Clarkson’s substantial one-time equalization payment, and monthly alimony to her ex, are de rigueur for a celebrity divorce, one stipulation stands out—that the couple’s two children be vaccinated against COVID-19, based upon the recommendations of the children’s pediatrician.

For two years now, families have been weathering the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its early stages, COVID-19 forced parents to reckon with differing views about how to protect their children and other family members from the virus, leading to disagreements over whether children would wear masks, attend school, and visit family and friends. With the advent of several major COVID-19 vaccines becoming approved for adults last year, parents were confronted with new decisions as to their own vaccination. For divorced couples sharing custody, the vaccination status of each parent became a hot-button issue. In a case decided in New York County Supreme Court in October 2021, Justice Matthew F. Cooper ruled that a father’s in-person parental access (visitation rights) with his three-year-old child would be suspended until the father got vaccinated or submitted to weekly testing.

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved via Emergency Use Authorization for children as young as five years old, a new front of vaccination decisions has reached a boiling point and begun spilling over into family court. The high-profile divorce between Clarkson and Blackstock illustrates what has become a contentious and pressing issue for families nationwide. The agreement (or disagreement) over whether to have children vaccinated is a matter that many parents are working through today.

Clarkson filed for divorce against Blackstock in 2020, and the divorce was recently finalized on March 8, 2022.

For the celebrity couple, the decision to vaccinate their two children, as they eventually agreed upon, is described in the court documents as being related to their out-of-state visits to see their father In Montana. As part of the agreement, the couple’s children will fly privately to visit their father until they are fully vaccinated, and Clarkson agreed to make a $50,000 “reimbursement” payment to her ex for the children’s private air travel. Due to the timeliness of the vaccine issue and their newly finalized agreement, Clarkson and Blackstock are one of the rare couples to have this decision laid out so clearly. In situations where a pro-vaccine parent has sole custody, that parent generally holds the legal jurisdiction to vaccinate their child. In situations where disagreeing parents are still married, or custody is shared, co-parents do not have such clearly defined direction and must return to court to determine the appropriate course of action.

