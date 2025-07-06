Trump's 6ig 6eautifull 6ill Establishes Police State In America. Civil & Religious Liberty Removed

Trump on Fourth of July signs 'One Big Beautiful Bill' to implement his agenda. President Trump on Friday signed a massive spending and tax bill that the White House has dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to implement much of his domestic policy agenda. The bill passed Thursday after Republican leaders in the House of Representatives convinced holdouts in their own party to get in line behind the controversial legislation.





"I can say very proudly that our country is more proud right now than it has been in many, many years," Trump said during a military family picnic for the Fourth of July. "The last two weeks, there's never been anything like it, as far as winning, winning, winning."





The legislative effort fulfills key campaign pledges that Trump made during his reelection bid — including making hefty tax cuts passed during his first term permanent. But it violates a key promise too: Trump promised repeatedly during the campaign not to touch Medicaid benefits, the joint federal and state program that provides health care for more than 70 million low-income, elderly and disabled Americans.





Trump’s Big Bill Is Building a Big Police State. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s floundering over immigration leaves it without an opposition strategy. MAGA agitprop and bald-faced lying that have marked the final stages of Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy bill, it’s been easy to lose sight of its transformative policy agenda. Much of the controversy spurred by the sweeping legislation concerns its evisceration of healthcare coverage—a stunning $1 trillion in combined cuts to Medicaid, the state-based program funding healthcare access for low-income Americans, and allied coverage to poor patients under the Affordable Care Act. But the bill, which emerged out of its Senate reconciliation session in a blizzard of votes to amend it on Monday, also erects a permanent immigration police state. With more than $150 billion in outlays to expand the horrific surveillance, detention, and rendition regime created under the Laken Riley Act, the measure will carry out Trump’s pledge to make the terror wreaked by masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, alongside federal and National Guard troops, in Los Angeles the standard operating procedure for immigrant roundups going forward.





The scale of the proposed increases in ICE funding alone make for grim dystopian reading. As Don Moynihan notes, ICE’s annual budget for detentions would skyrocket from $3.4 billion in the present fiscal year to $45 billion until the end of the 2029 fiscal year—a 365 percent increase, and a figure that outstrips the combined funding of all 50 federal prisons. Here, per Moynihan, are some additional spending comparisons:





Trump Officials Want to Prosecute Over the ICEBlock App. Lawyers Say That’s Unconstitutional. The platform, which allows users to anonymously share the locations of ICE agents, is currently the third-most-downloaded iPhone app.





The alarming rise of US officers hiding behind masks: ‘A police state’ Mike German, an ex-FBI agent, said immigration agents hiding their identities ‘highlights the illegitimacy of actions’





Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow: 'Grave Constitutional Violations'





Erton C. Köhler Elected General Conference President. On July 4, 2025, Erton C. Köhler was elected to be president of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist world church. Köhler is transitioning from his role as executive secretary for the General Conference. The Southern Brazil native served as advisor to the Office of Adventist Mission; the Office of Archives, Statistics, and Research; and the Institute of World Mission.





