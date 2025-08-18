Mearsheimer to Ukraine: surrender or collapse

🔊 "It [Ukraine] is in a demographic death spiral. Huge numbers of Ukrainians have left the country and many will not return. Ukraine is going to end up as a dysfunctional rump state," believes renowned political scientist John Mearsheimer.

🔊 "If you continue to fight on... you give the Russians greater incentives to take more territory and make you a truly dysfunctional rump state."

🔍 The best alternative?

Concede to Russia now, Mearsheimer says.