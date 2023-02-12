BELIEVER IN CHRIST BE NO ONE'S VALENTINE

VALENTINE’S

DAY IS OF PAGAN ORIGIN . IN ANCIENT TIMES IT WAS CALLED LUPERCALIA OR THE DAY OF THE WOLF

JAMES 3:6

6 And the tongue [is] a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.

I TIMOTHY 5:6

6 But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.

PROVERBS 5:3

3 For the lips of a strange woman drop [as] an honeycomb, and her mouth [is] smoother than oil:

PROVERBS 5:4

4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword.

PROVERBS 5:5

5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.

REVELATION 21:7

7 He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

REVELATION 21:8

8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.