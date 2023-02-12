BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BELIEVER IN CHRIST BE NO ONE'S VALENTINE
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
64 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
418 views • 02/12/2023

BELIEVER  IN CHRIST BE NO ONE'S VALENTINE

VALENTINE’S
DAY IS OF PAGAN ORIGIN . IN ANCIENT TIMES IT WAS CALLED LUPERCALIA OR THE DAY OF THE WOLF

JAMES 3:6

  6    And the tongue [is] a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body, and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.

I TIMOTHY 5:6

  6    But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.

PROVERBS 5:3

  3    For the lips of a strange woman drop [as] an honeycomb, and her mouth [is] smoother than oil:

PROVERBS 5:4

  4    But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword.

PROVERBS 5:5

  5    Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.

REVELATION 21:7

  7    He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

REVELATION 21:8

  8    But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

Keywords
valentines daylupercaliathe day of the wolfbelievers be no ones valentinepagan holilday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy