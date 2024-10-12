NAVIGATING DESPAIR for the DAYS AHEAD: Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New International Version
Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.
New Living Translation
Enter his gates with thanksgiving; go into his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise his name.
English Standard Version
Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!
Berean Standard Bible
Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and bless His name.
King James Bible
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
New King James Version
Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name.
New American Standard Bible
Enter His gates with thanksgiving, And His courtyards with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name.
NASB 1995
Enter His gates with thanksgiving And His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name.
NASB 1977
Enter His gates with thanksgiving, And His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him; bless His name.