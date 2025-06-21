2025 06 21 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft

Tim also has a water filter system for the garden that we discuss hin the video - and I am very interested in it. My water here completely sucks - it’s horrible! If there is ever a place to test, it’s my backyard.





You can pick up the “super greens” drink mix here at Tim’s site. https://www.chemicalfreebody.com/grow and use the custom code: "grow"for 5% off your order. Nice. I love discounts :)