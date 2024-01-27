Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peter Navarro: I'm the first senior White House adviser ever to be charged with this alleged crime
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
103 views
Published a month ago

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro predicts his case will go to the Supreme Court after being sentenced to four months in prison after being held in contempt of Congress on 'Hannity.'   Peter Navarro: I'm the first senior White House adviser ever to be charged with this alleged crime 

Keywords
peter navarrosenior white house advisercharged and sentenced

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket